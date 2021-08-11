College Football Player Fatally Shoots Teammate at Miami Gardens Hotel: Police

A college football player is facing serious charges after police say an argument with a teammate at practice led to a fatal triple shooting at a Miami Gardens hotel.

Jeremiah Trevon Harris, 19, is facing a second-degree murder charge and two attempted second-degree murder charges in the Tuesday shooting at the Stadium Hotel, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Harris a football player for ASA College, got into an argument with a teammate at practice.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The argument ended in the shooting at the hotel, where the college houses student athletes.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The arrest report said surveillance footage showed the three victims going to Harris' hotel room, where words were exchanged and Harris pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

Three victims, all 19 years old, were wounded in the shooting. Harris' teammate was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other two suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police haven't released the identities of the three victims.

The report said Harris left the gun in a first floor bathroom, then told a coach he had shot the three victims.

Harris later told detectives that "he observed one of the victims move aggressively towards him, and he became afraid and shot," the report said.

Harris appeared in court Wednesday morning, where he was ordered held without bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

In a statement, ASA said classes were canceled until Thursday in light of the incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this tragedy," the statement read.