College Students Could See Money Reimbursed Amid Coronavirus Cancellations

Students at colleges and universities in the state of Florida could be receiving some money back after in-person classes were cancelled for the remainder of the spring semester amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the public universities in the Sunshine State, told NBC affiliate WPTV-TV that they have contacted each school and asked them to come up with a plan to help “minimize the economic burden” on students during the crisis.

“We encourage each state university to develop a plan for providing a refund, rebate, or credit to students who may no longer be able to utilize their university residence hall and/or dining plan contracts,” Renee Fargason told the station.

The University of South Florida is expected to announce their plan this week while Florida Gulf Coast University said it will pay back students based on the size of their dorm room for housing costs.

Both the University of Florida and Florida A&M University have said discussions have begun on possible plans. State officials said each school will announce their own plans on their websites individually.