Colleges and universities are reopening following Idalia. Here's when students can head back to class

As a precaution for then Hurricane Idalia, Florida schools along the storm's path closed down in anticipation for the ferocious winds and inundating waters that were expected.

But as the storm descended on the Carolinas and continues its path to the Atlantic Ocean, colleges and universities are welcoming students back to resume class as usual.

Here's a list of schools that have reopened or will reopen Thursday:

University of Florida: Reopens Thursday

Santa Fe College

University of Central Florida

University of Tampa

Florida Gulf Coast University

University of South Florida:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The following schools will remain closed through Friday:

Florida State University

Tallahassee Community College

Florida A&M University

Rescue and repair efforts continued in the areas Tropical Storm Idalia passed Wednesday after the storm left a trail of flooding and destruction across Florida and the Southeast U.S.

The storm left as many as a half-million customers without power in Florida and other states at one point as it ripped down power poles and lines.

Still, it was far less destructive than feared, providing only glancing blows to Tampa Bay and other more populated areas as it came ashore with 125 mph winds in rural Florida.