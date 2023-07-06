Colorado State increases hurricane season forecast to ‘above-average'

Researchers from Colorado State have increased their forecast and are now predicting an "above-average" 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, with 18 named storms and nine hurricanes expected.

Of those nine hurricanes, four are expected to be major, according to the updated Colorado State forecast released Thursday.

The updated forecast is an increase from the 15 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes Colorado State predicted on June 1, the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The forecast includes an unnamed subtropical storm in January and Tropical Storms Arlene, Bret and Cindy which all formed in June.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in May predicted a "near-normal" 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, with 12-17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes and one to four major hurricanes expected.

NBC6 Hurricane Special aired on June 1st, 20023.

NOAA's averages for the Atlantic hurricane season are 14 named storms and seven hurricanes. The average for major hurricanes is three.

NOAA's updated predictions will be issued in August, before the peak of hurricane season. The hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season tallied 14 tropical storms of which 8 reached hurricane status. Two of those, Fiona and Ian, became major hurricanes.

Hurricane Ian became one of the most devastating hurricanes to hit Florida after it struck Cuba in late September.

Hurricane Ian was the storm that truly stunned the world in 2022. Meteorologist Steve MacLaughlin reports

Ian made landfall in southwest Florida as a large Category 4 monster, with a wall of water up to 15 feet tall that killed well over one hundred people. Ian also inundated inland parts of the state with up to 2 feet of rain and major river flooding.

Late-season Hurricane Nicole struck Florida on November 9. It was the first hurricane to make landfall on the east coast of Florida since Katrina in 2005, and only the second hurricane on record - dating back to 1851 - to strike the Sunshine State in the month of November.

Despite being a low-end Category 1 hurricane, Nicole’s storm surge wreaked havoc along the northeast coast of the state, where many coastal homes and businesses were taken by the sea.

In 2022, Hurricane Nicole caused catastrophic beach erosion on Florida's east coast — but while many credit Nicole for the damages, the storm was not only to blame for the devastation. Meteorologist Chelsea Ambriz reports