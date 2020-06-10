Columbus Statue Vandalized, Peaceful Protest Turns Chaotic in Downtown Miami

A handful of people were arrested Monday after a peaceful protest in Downtown Miami turned chaotic amid ongoing demonstrations over racial inequality.

City of Miami police said seven people were arrested as a result. Charges range from battering a law enforcement officer, resisting a law enforcement officer with violence, criminal mischief and inciting a riot.

Police say they observed statues of Christopher Columbus and Juan Ponce de Leon at Bayfront Park getting vandalized during the demonstrations. The Columbus statue, located on the east side of the park, had red paint all over its face and hands. "Black Lives Matter" was spray painted at its base.

The suspects of the vandalism were arrested, police said. Further information was not available.

Miami police said the demonstrations turned violent when officers were arresting the vandalism suspects. In a news release, the department said some demonstrators assaulted officers and damaged a police vehicle.

"City of Miami, we support peaceful protests but there will be zero tolerance for those who hide behind the peaceful protestors to incite riots, damage property, and hurt members of the public or our officers," the department said.

“You have every right to protest -- we have closed down streets, tried to assist in protests on I-95 ... We’ve offered a lot of liberty," Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said. "The line is when you damage property and vehicles, it’s the line we won’t tolerate.”

The vandalism is one of the latest acts of defiance amid ongoing demonstrations against racial inequality in the country. People have been burning, beheading and dismounting monuments considered by some to be racist symbols.

Also on Wednesday, protesters in Minneapolis toppled over a 10-foot statue of Columbus outside of the Minnesota State Capitol.

In Jacksonville, a century-old statue commemorating women in the Confederacy was defaced earlier this week at the city's Confederate Park.

A group of demonstrators in Virginia also toppled over a statue depicting a Confederate general.

