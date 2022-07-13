Comcast Awards Miami Dade College $100K to Advance Digital Equity

Comcast awarded a $100,000 grant to Miami Dade College on Tuesday, aiming to bridge the digital divide and increase digital equity in South Florida communities.

Part of the company's Digital Adoption Initiative, the grant will be used to teach MDC students to become Digital Navigators - trained to help people access the internet, use devices and build digital skills.

“It is very exciting to see Miami-Dade County being recognized as a hub for technological development, innovation and creativity, but there are too many in our community who are still not able to take full advantage of digital resources,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Miami-Dade County is estimated to have the third highest percentage of households without an internet subscriptions at 20.5 percent.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Solving complex problems that plague our communities, like digital inequality and lack of Internet access, requires collaboration and ingenuity,” said Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega. “Miami Dade College is proud to be working with Comcast, one the largest technology companies in the world, on the new Digital Navigators program."

Set to launch this fall, the Digital Navigators program will provide participating students with the tools necessary to bridge the digital divide in unconnected neighborhoods and households, including instruction from high-trained digital instructors, free tuition, service-learning hours and a $250 stipend.

Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal which owns WTVJ / NBC 6.