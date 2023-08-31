Comcast NBCUniversal donates $250,000 to Hurricane Idalia relief in Florida

Comcast NBCUniversal is donating $250,000 to Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts in Florida.

The commitment includes a $200,000 cash contribution and $25,000 worth of advertising time for public service announcements to support Volunteer Florida’s Florida Disaster Relief Fund, in addition to a $25,000 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Big Bend.

Idalia made landfall in Florida Wednesday morning as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane with 125 mph winds, causing flooding wind damage and power outages.

"Our thoughts and hearts go out to all those affected by Hurricane Idalia,” said Christine Whitaker, Central Division President for Comcast Cable. “We know how critical it is to have reliable Internet and mobile connectivity as gateways to resources for relief and we are grateful for our teammates who are working around the clock alongside emergency personnel to rebuild and restore these vital connections for impacted communities."

In preparation for the storm and to help residents and emergency personnel stay connected during clean-up efforts, 415,000 public Xfinity WiFi hotspots throughout Idalia’s path in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina are now available for anyone to use, including non-Xfinity customers, for free.

Comcast has also removed the data threshold for Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers and removed data overage charges for “By the Gig” Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers from August 30 to September 12. To help get communities back online as quickly as possible, Comcast deployed 2,100 emergency generators to provide a temporary power solution and routed Xfinity WiFi enabled vans to communities in impacted areas.

Through the Comcast NBCUniversal Matching Gift Program, the company is matching employee donations to eligible nonprofit disaster relief organizations. As relief and recovery efforts continue, updates on the company’s response can be found on the Comcast Florida website.

For help and information, customers can chat online with an agent, visit Xfinity.com/response or connect with Comcast on X (formerly Twitter) at @xfinitysupport.

Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC6 South Florida/WTVJ.