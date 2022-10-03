Comcast RISE Applications Open for $1 Million in Grants for South Florida Minority-Owned Businesses

Comcast announced that beginning today through October 16, its Comcast RISE initiative will be accepting applications from small minority owned businesses in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

As part of the Comcast RISE Investment Fund Initiative, 100 South Florida businesses will be selected to receive $10,000 grants, for a total of one million dollars in grant money being awarded to our community.

Only small businesses owned by people of color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic and Asian American owners, are eligible for these grants.

In addition, this year, small businesses owned by women, regardless of color, are also eligible to apply.

Grant applications and eligibility requirements can be found at www.ComcastRISE.com. Winners will be announced and awarded in November 2022.

The Investment Fund is an extension of Comcast RISE, the multi-year, multi-faceted initiative launched in October 2020 to support small businesses hardest hit during the pandemic and provide the resources and tools they need today and in the future.

“While we know that no single organization can solve historic and systemic inequities overnight, we are committed to taking tangible actions that can drive long-term impact and change,” said Teresa Ward-Maupin, Senior Vice President, Digital and Customer Experience, Comcast Business. “Comcast RISE and the Comcast RISE Investment Fund offer the opportunity for small businesses owned by people of color and women to help grow their businesses, create jobs, and play a vital role in supporting our communities. This new round of Comcast RISE Investment Fund grants will provide more entrepreneurs with the resources and tools they need to scale their businesses and thrive for years to come.”

More information about the grant program or marketing and technology services is available at www.ComcastRISE.com.

In addition to South Florida, the grants are also being offered to eligible businesses in Chicago, Oakland, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

