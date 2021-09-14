Comcast RISE Offering $10,000 Grants to Small, Minority-Owned Businesses in Miami-Dade, Broward

Comcast RISE, an initiative aimed at empowering small, minority-owned businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, will be offering $10,000 grants to eligible businesses in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, the company announced Tuesday.

In total, the Comcast RISE Investment Fund will be committing $1 million in grants to small, minority-owned businesses in Miami-Dade and Broward. The company will be selecting 100 small businesses across both counties to receive the monetary award.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Miami is one of six metropolitan areas Comcast RISE is offering grants to as part of the nationwide initiative. Small businesses in Houston, Minneapolis-St.Paul, Oakland, Seattle and Washington D.C. are also eligible for the $10,000 grants, making the grand total offered by Comcast RISE $11 million.

In order to qualify for the grant, small businesses must have one to 25 employees, have established business operations for at least three years, and be located in one of the aforementioned geographical areas.

Comcast RISE is accepting applications from eligible small businesses from October 1 to October 14. Recipients will be announced on Nov. 23, 2021.

Interested small businesses can submit their applications at www.ComcastRise.com.

Comcast RISE launched in 2020 to “provide POC-owned, small businesses the opportunity to apply for marketing and technology services from Comcast Business and Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable.”

The program is part of a larger $100 million Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative that Comcast launched last summer. The acronym RISE stands for Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC 6.