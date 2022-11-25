‘Come Back to Us': Family Desperately Searching for Missing Miami-Dade Man

A family is in desperate need to find their loved one, a 58-year-old man who went missing in Miami-Dade.

Jorge Bermudez has been missing since Wednesday, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

“Come back to us. We need you," said his son, Jorge Bermudez Jr. "I don’t know where he is. Just please come back."

The last time he saw his father was early morning on Wednesday before he left for work.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"But he never showed up to work. We used 'find my iPhone' and found his vehicle abandoned next to a canal,” Bermudez Jr. said.

He said his dad’s car was found in a wooded area near 8th Street and 137th Avenue. Inside the car were his keys and his phone.

The family believes Bermudez Sr. is in danger.

“The police has gone out with different helicopters, with dogs, with divers to check the canal, and nothing,” his son said.

The 58-year-old has left no tracks.

Bermudez Sr. was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light blue shirt and a black hat.

“It would mean everything. He is the glue for all of us. He taught me everything," his son said. "We all came from Cuba. He did everything for us. He has always guided us. It would be having that guidance back."

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).