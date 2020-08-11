‘Come Home': Mother, Miami Police Continue Search for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl

Family members and police continued their search Tuesday for a Miami girl who disappeared Monday.

Jayla Jones, 11, vanished from her apartment on Northeast 67th Street in Little Haiti Monday after taking out the trash.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina had scheduled a Tuesday afternoon news conference to discuss the case.

Officers have been searching for the fourth grader since Monday, handing out flyers in the neighborhood where she went missing.

Please see the updated photo of 11 year old, Jayla Jones who was reported missing today from 177 NE 67 St. If you’ve seen her , please call 305-579-6111 or 305-603-6300. https://t.co/Mq19KeF48L pic.twitter.com/YGDAEqWRfp — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 10, 2020

Family members became emotional while pleading for answers in her disappearance.

"You're worrying me, come home, I love you, your grandma loves you, your auntie loves you, your uncle loves you, come home," mother Nakia Jones said.

"We love her and she needs to come home," grandmother Regina Jones said.

Jayla Jones is 5-foot-2, about 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 305-579-3449 or 305-603-6300.