Comfortable Friday, Start of Weekend in South Florida Before Warm Weather Returns

South Florida is in store for quite the pleasant end to the work week and start to the weekend, but the warmer weather could be making a return in the coming days.

Below average temperatures and humidity continue to round out the week with only an isolated shower or two. Look for a mix of sun and clouds as highs top out in the low 80s. The great weather lingers into the weekend as more and more sunshine pours in.

Morning temperatures will once again dip below 70 degrees with highs a little warmer, topping out in the mid-80s. Hurricanes and Dolphins football weather look fantastic.

We remain dry into next week but temperatures will finally push above average. What does this mean? Morning numbers back to the low 70s with highs in the mid to upper 80s.