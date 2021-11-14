South Florida

Comfortable, Less Humid Temps Sunday as Bright Skies Welcome New Work Week

A mild start this morning will give way to temperatures in the low 80s and lower humidity levels later on in the day.

Bright skies and dry weather is expected through the rest of the weekend and extending into our work week.

Temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s will be in place as we get our Monday morning started, but by afternoon the high 70s return.

This nice and dry stretch of weather continues into mid-week, but by late week another front approaches bringing unsettled weather to South Florida.

Showers will linger through Saturday.

