Comfortable Monday Across South Florida Before Cooler Weather Arrives Next Weekend

South Florida is starting the work week quite comfortable, but the area could be dealing with some cooler weather in the coming days with the arrival of the next front in the area.

After a beautiful weekend of weather, Monday starts out pretty well. Morning temperatures are in the low to mid-60s with highs a touch on the warm side, topping out in the low 80s. Humidity remains reasonable, making for a nice day overall.

A weak front moves in Monday evening and temps only dial back a couple degrees. We may see a few more morning 50s Tuesday and Wednesday with highs possible staying put in the upper 70s.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A much stronger front blasts through late this week. Highs may not leave the 60s Saturday afternoon with morning 40s quite possible by Sunday morning.