Comfortable Saturday Across South Florida Before Temperatures Begin to Rise

Saturday will feel quite pleasant across South Florida before temperatures will begin to rise slightly to end the weekend.

Cloudy and cool conditions continue Saturday morning. Morning temps have stayed in the mid-60s with wind out of the northeast. This afternoon mostly to partly cloudy skies are anticipated with a few stray showers. The rain chance is low but not completely zero.

Highs today will only be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, mid-70s, but I’ll feel warmer if we can break the cloud deck to see that sun. Another factor today will be the windy onshore breeze. We’re looking at 15 mph with gusts over 20 mph at times.

Tonight, windy conditions remain and the lows fall near 70 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday, another chance for a stray shower is possible. The strong easterly sea breeze brings in just enough moisture for a pesky shower to remain in the forecast. Most of us won’t see the rain and we have brighter skies returning. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Next week, a quiet pattern sets up with sunshine and diminishing rain chances. Highs settle above average and reach near 80 degrees while overnight lows dip near 70 degrees.