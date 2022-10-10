Comfortable Temperatures Arrive in South Florida During Upcoming Work Week

After months of hot temperatures and wet weather, South Florida may start to feel like the fall season in the upcoming days.

The rain has pushed out for now and we expect the sunshine to roll in. This will push our highs back to the upper 80s for your Monday. It's still humid too so you'll feel it out there.

Take it slow. Low rain chances, high humidity and slightly above average temperatures will continue for the next few days.

Our next front will beef up our rain chances on Thursday and Friday, but it will be worth it. Look for a northeast breeze, lower humidity and highs in the mid-80s.