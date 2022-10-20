Comfortable Thursday Across South Florida With Rain Chances Dropping Into Weekend

South Florida will spend the next few days greeted by a welcomed change in the weather with comfortable temperatures and a lower chance of rain.

We are being gifted another fresh morning across South Florida with widespread temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Interestingly, most of us are actually a couple of degrees warmer Thursday morning versus Wednesday afternoon as the combination of the rain and north wind really did a number on us yesterday.

Expect much less rainfall for your Thursday and that should allow temperatures to push back into the low 80s. The humidity remains very low and the north wind continues for the next couple of days. Enjoy these "cool" conditions because we will be right back to seasonable numbers by the weekend.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More sunshine pushes in for your Saturday and Sunday and those northerly winds back off just a touch. That's all it takes to get afternoon numbers back to the mid-80s. Morning numbers will return to the 70s as well. There is still a lingering bonus as the humidity stays reasonable right into early next week.