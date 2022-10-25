Comfortable Tuesday Across South Florida With Rain Chances Remaining Low

South Florida will be feeling a lot more comfortable for the rest of the work week with rain chances likely to remain low for much of the area.

Another pleasant day is expected Tuesday with high pressure in firm control. The only water we have to deal with is in the form of coastal flooding during the morning and evening hours due to the King Tide cycle.

High will be near average with numbers in the mid-80s. Look for very similar conditions Wednesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A weak front will stall just to our west Thursday, bringing the best chance of rain to the west coast of Florida. Rain chances for South Florida will remain around 10-20 percent as we head into the weekend. Morning temperatures remain around 70 degrees with highs in the mid-80s.