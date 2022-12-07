Comfortable Wednesday Across South Florida as Trend Expected to Continue

South Florida will continue to enjoy weather conditions that remain dry with temperatures feeling more seasonable than in previous weeks.

We will continue to feel a slight east breeze with an isolated shower or two as high pressure remains anchored across north Florida. This pattern will keep our temperatures slightly above average during the mornings with mid-70s near the coast and mid to upper 60s inland.

Thursday looks like a carbon copy of Monday.

Winds will turn a little more to the north this weekend and this will bring in slightly cooler morning numbers. Miami could very well drop into the mid-60s with low 60s well inland.

Humidity will take a slight dip as well. Don't expect any rain this weekend.