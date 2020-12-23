first alert weather

Comfortable Wednesday Leads to Colder Christmas Across South Florida

The front works through overnight Thursday and brings us a chilly start to Christmas morning with lows in the mid 50s

NBC Universal, Inc.

It won't be a 'white Christmas' this year in South Florida, but you'll likely need that extra layer of clothing after a front's arrival brings a blast of cold air.

Another cool morning across South Florida on Wednesday with early temperatures into the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs heading into the mid to upper 70s.

Local

News You Should Know 44 mins ago

6 Things to Know: Officials Worried About COVID Post-Holiday Spike, New Curfew in Broward Amid Pandemic

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

Just a 10% chance of rain with a sprinkle or two across the area.

By Thursday, winds will be southerly and pumping in the heat & humidity bringing our highs to the mid 80s. A cold front arrives late in the day and brings with it a 30% chance of some showers.

The front works through overnight and brings us a chilly start to Christmas morning with lows in the mid 50s and highs only into the low 60s. Even colder air in place by Saturday morning with widespread 40s expected. Conditions return to seasonable by the end of the weekend into next week.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us