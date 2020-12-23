Comfortable Wednesday Leads to Colder Christmas Across South Florida

It won't be a 'white Christmas' this year in South Florida, but you'll likely need that extra layer of clothing after a front's arrival brings a blast of cold air.

Another cool morning across South Florida on Wednesday with early temperatures into the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs heading into the mid to upper 70s.

Just a 10% chance of rain with a sprinkle or two across the area.

By Thursday, winds will be southerly and pumping in the heat & humidity bringing our highs to the mid 80s. A cold front arrives late in the day and brings with it a 30% chance of some showers.

The front works through overnight and brings us a chilly start to Christmas morning with lows in the mid 50s and highs only into the low 60s. Even colder air in place by Saturday morning with widespread 40s expected. Conditions return to seasonable by the end of the weekend into next week.