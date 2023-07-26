Commissioners approve Wayne Jones as Miami Beach Police Chief

Miami Beach has a new top cop.

Commissioners on Wednesday appointed Wayne Jones as the city's next police chief.

Jones will take over the department on Sept. 1 and succeeds Chief Richard Clements, who is retiring after more than three decades of service.

Jones, who joined the agency in 1996, becomes the city’s first Black police chief after holding every rank in multiple areas of the department. He was appointed deputy chief in 2019.

"Chief Jones has demonstrated his commitment to excellent public service throughout his 27-year career with the Miami Beach Police Department," City Manager Alina Hudak said in a statement. "He began as a patrol officer and gained the respect and admiration of his superiors and peers as he moved up through the ranks. I am confident he will build on MBPD’s legacy and take the department to the next level."

Jones created the department’s human trafficking unit, which went on to lead Miami-Dade County in investigations and arrests for sex trafficking offenses, city officials said.

As a sergeant in community affairs, he developed the structure of what would become the nationally recognized Homeless Resource Officer Program.

"I am humbled by this great honor and look forward to leading this remarkable team of men and women who wear the badge with pride," Jones said in a statement. "I pledge that the safety of Miami Beach residents, our officers, and our many visitors from around the world will always be my top priority."