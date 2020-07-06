Commissioners Hold Food Distribution Amid Growing Concern Over Pandemic

The effects of the coronavirus were still clear and present Monday after hundreds of cars drive through a pick-up line in Miami-Dade County to pick up food distributed by volunteers.

The event, held at the Orange Bowl Field at Moore Park, saw boxes filled with meat, produce, milk and more handed out to those who needed it the most.

“I am very grateful to everyone who has worked to help this community, which has been very much affected by this pandemic,” said Marta Lopez, who was one of those receiving the items Monday.

The food giveaway was hosted by Miami city commissioners Alex Diaz de la Portilla and Keon Hardemon, the latest in a series of events aimed at giving back to those in the Allapattah community.

“Both commissioners have come together to try and help out the community since they represent neighboring districts,” said Karla Fortuny, a spokesperson for de la Portilla. “They want to be able to help support each other as much as they can when the community needs them the most.”

The event, sponsored by Feeding South Florida and the Miami Marlins Foundation, comes two days after Florida’s Department of Health reported the highest single day total of positive cases since the pandemic started - with Miami-Dade County having the most cases and a curfew being placed in the county from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly until further notice.

Residents in both Miami-Dade and Broward remain under an order making masks mandatory to be worn in the counties amid the pandemic.