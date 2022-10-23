Community Comes Together to Honor Fallen Hollywood Police Officer

Hollywood Police officer Yandy Chirino was honored at an event Sunday, one year after he was killed in the line of duty.

A monument and park dedicated to Chirino was erected in the Emerald Hills neighborhood in Hollywood, where he was killed in October of 2021.

The emotional event focused on remembering, honoring, and celebrating Chirino's life.

"He was such an inspiration to our officers, juniors, and seniors,” Hollywood Police Chief Chris O’Brien said.

“There’s a saying I mentioned, Live Like Yandy, and that’s what our officers live like. He came to work and gave 110 percent," he said.

A monument with a QR code was installed in Chirino's honor that takes people to a video that shows information about his life and legacy.

The event organizers said the goal of the monument is for children to learn about Chirino and to make sure his fellow officers never forget him.

“He was just extremely symbolic of what this profession is, giving back to the community. You can see by the outpour of support here today, everybody loved him," Chief O’Brien said.

He touched many lives, like Avi Frier, who worked with the city of Hollywood to put the event together.

"I have lived in this community since 1994, raised my kids here, they used to play in this park. When we lose an officer it's an affront to anyone who lives in this community,” said Frier.

"He was without question a hero and deserves our thanks and for us to keep him in our memory forever," he said.