Community Gathers for March to ‘Stop Silence Against Gun Violence' in Miami-Dade

The community came out Wednesday in a march for peace in response to a wave of violent and deadly shootings in Miami-Dade County.

Several community-based organizations worked hand-in-hand with local law enforcement to organize the “Stop the Silence Against Gun Violence” peace march.

Along the march route, participants made a stop at 55th Street near Interstate 95 in Miami, where 6-year-old Chassidy Saunders was shot and killed back in January.

Back in April, 3-year-old Elijah LaFrance was gunned down at a house party. In July of 2020, Alana Washington was 7 years old when she was shot and killed.

Back in 2016, the community rallied for 6-year-old King Carter, who was murdered in his apartment complex. Since then, at least three people were arrested in connection with the case.

And in 2006, 9-year-old Sherdavia Jenkins was killed by a stray bullet in front of her brother, sister and best friend.

NBC 6's Julia Bagg has more on how residents hope it's the first step toward peace after a recent rash of violence across the area.

In the last month alone, there have been two mass shootings in Miami-Dade County. Community leaders say they want to change the perception associated with the word "snitching."

“People think that they’re going to get killed if they say something, so what we’re doing now is changing that statement from snitching to reporting,” Terry Elliott Sr. told NBC 6 on Tuesday.

Rodney Thomas’ daughter was shot and seriously injured outside El Mula Banquet Hall. He believes the planned march is a step in the right direction.

“We definitely need to do a better job at holding people accountable. If you know something, you need to say something. It’s not about being a snitch now. It’s not about that anymore. It’s about what is right and what is wrong,” said Thomas.