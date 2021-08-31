Community Health of South Florida Makes COVID-19 Vaccines Mandatory for All Staff

Community Health of South Florida is making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all staff members.

In a Tuesday news release, the health care center said all staff, students training in its facilities, and volunteers will have to be vaccinated by September 30.

"We have lost far too many patients, community members, and even team members to a lack of protection from the virus," Community Health CEO Brodes H. Hartley, Jr. said. "Our local hospitals and healthcare institutions are overrun by the unvaccinated falling seriously ill. We need to take action."

Community Health is the latest South Florida hospital system to require vaccinations for employees, joining Baptist Health South Florida, Jackson Health System and others.