Community Honors FPL Contractor Who Died Electrocuted in SW Miami-Dade

A procession honoring the life and legacy of Florida Power and Light contractor Jorge Hernandez, 32, was held Sunday in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Hernandez died in early after being electrocuted while working as a subcontracted line worker who was servicing local power lines in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 162nd Street, Miami-Dade Police officials said earlier this month.

“He was loved by thousands of people. Thousands of people. He was a great, hardworking man. There's just so many great things to say about him,” said friend, Jonathan Santano.

Sunday’s procession began at Tropical Park, where first responders, along with hundreds of electrical workers, and members of Miami’s biking community arrived to take part.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The procession ended at the Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South funeral home, where a memorial service was held.

Loved ones say Hernandez is remember as not only someone passion for riding motorcycles, but as a beloved and cherished community member.

“Everybody loved him. Everybody loved him. Everybody came out here to support him. This is all for him,” said friend, Henry Oberstein.

Many in attendance wore matching black shirts, which featured a logo of the number one with a line worker in the middle. They said it was symbolic of the community standing to gather as one in their time of sorrow.