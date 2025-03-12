Company behind Miami-Dade's school bus cameras responds to citation controversy

The company behind Miami-Dade's school bus cameras is clarifying its position on the county's median violations and enforcement changes.

"Miami law enforcement has recently made the decision to pause enforcement on any potential violations that occur around road medians whether an opening exists or not. This revised enforcement policy does not mean any previous ticket was issued in error," a BusPatrol spokesperson said in part of a statement sent to NBC6 on Tuesday.

The school bus citation saga seemed to come to an end for drivers when Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz let drivers know on Friday that she was suspending enforcement of citations given related to median violations.

Florida law for school bus camera enforcement says one of the exceptions for passing a school bus is when the car is on the opposite side of the road and a physical barrier like a median is in between.

In Tuesday's statement, BusPatrol says there has been confusion around guidance for drivers on the opposite side of the road, saying, "When a school bus is stopped and displaying a stop signal and there is an opening in a road median, drivers on both sides of the road are required to stop. If there is no opening in the median, drivers on the opposite side of the median are not required to stop."

For example, that would mean, according to BusPatrol, cars that begin driving with a visible median on its left, but then continue when the median breaks, are in violation of the law

"According to Florida statute, if a highway is divided by a raised barrier or an unpaved median that is at least five feet wide, drivers traveling in the opposite direction of a stopped school bus are not required to stop," BusPatrol said.

According to the sheriff, drivers impacted can contest their tickets on the app AlertBus.

BusPatrol and the school district are still reviewing whether they will be issuing refunds.