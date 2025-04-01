Company that owns embattled Miami Seaquarium files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The company that owns the embattled Miami Seaquarium has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as a new report from this year cites conditions at the facility that left several dolphins injured.

The Dolphin Company announced in a news release Monday that it voluntarily filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware to restructure its business and address financial challenges.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"This restructuring will best enable the company to restructure under Chapter 11, a well-recognized court-approved process, while improving the welfare of our animals, ensuring a seamless experience for employees, and delivering an enhanced guest experience," said Steve Strom, who now oversees The Dolphin Company as a result of the Chapter 11 filing.

This comes as another troubling U.S. Department of Agriculture report comes to light. Filed in January, the USDA reported dangerously low water levels in the dolphins' tank, which led to four dolphins sustaining injuries.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The report also cited that the Seaquarium lacked proper documentation of employee training in animal care and handling.

The report mentions that corrective actions were implemented and compliance was restored by the time of inspection.

Miami-Dade County has been trying to terminate the Seaquarium's lease over unpaid rent, but a judge denied the county's motion for an immediate eviction last November.