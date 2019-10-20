Complete List of Winners From 2019 Latin American Music Awards

What to Know The show came to a spectacular close with Anuel AA, Ozuna and Daddy Yankee performing their hit song, “China.”

Telemundo’s fifth edition of the “Latin American Music Awards” airing live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre in California was filled with exciting and yet very memorable moments featuring some of today’s hottest Latin musical artists.

This year’s award gala highlights included a special tribute to salsa music icon Marc Anthony who was presented with the Latin AMAs “International Artist Award of Excellence” in addition to the “Favorite Tropical Song” award for his song, “Adicto.”

Mexican American sweetheart singer and actress Becky G was also honored with the “Extraordinary Evolution Award” as well as the “Favorite Artist-Female” award.

Puerto Rican Latin Trap singer Anuel AA was the nights top winner with five awards that included, “Artist of the Year,” “Album of the Year” and “Favorite Artist Male.”

Other recipients this year included Drake, Luis Miguel for “Favorite Tour”, Lunay for “New Artist of the Year”, Mau y Ricky as well as Raymix, Sofia Reyes, Anitta and Rita Ora just to name a few.

Farruko and Jason Derulo opened the award gala with their song “Mamacita”, Becky G performed a medley that included her songs “Becky from the Block,” “Mayores,” “Sin Pijama” and “Mala Santa.”

Following his award presentation Marc Anthony performed an electrifying television debut of his song “Lo Que Te Di,” as well as a special tribute honoring late Mexican singer, Jose Jose.

The Latin American Music Awards are presented to today’s most influential and iconic Latin Artists as voted by music fans in the tradition of the “American Music Awards,” the world’s largest fan-voted award show.

Artist of the Year

Anuel AA

New Artist of the Year

Lunay

Song of the Year

DJ Snake Featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”

Album of the Year

Anuel AA – Real Hasta La Muerte

Favorite Artist - Female

Becky G

Favorite Artist - Male

Anuel AA

Favorite Duo or Group

CNCO

Favorite Artist - Pop

CNCO

Favorite Album - Pop

Sebastian Yatra – Fantasía

Favorite Song - Pop

Sebastián Yatra & Mau y Ricky – “Ya No Tiene Novio”

Favorite Artist - Regional Mexican

Christian Nodal

Favorite Album - Regional Mexican

Raymix – Oye Mujer

Favorite Song - Regional Mexican

Christian Nodal – “No Te Contaron Mal”

Favorite Artist - Urban

Anuel AA

Favorite Album - Urban

Anuel AA – Real Hasta La Muerte

Favorite Song - Urban

DJ Snake Featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki”

Favorite Artist - Tropical

Romeo Santos

Favorite Album - Tropical

Romeo Santos – Utopía

Favorite Song – Tropical

Prince Royce + Marc Anthony – “Adicto”

Favorite Crossover Artist

Drake

Favorite Tour

Luis Miguel

Favorite Video

Sofia Reyes Ft. Rita Ora & Anitta -“R.I.P.”