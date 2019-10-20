Complete List of Winners From 2019 Latin American Music Awards

What to Know
Telemundo’s fifth edition of the “Latin American Music Awards” airing live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre in California was filled with exciting and yet very memorable moments featuring some of today’s hottest Latin musical artists.
This year’s award gala highlights included a special tribute to salsa music icon Marc Anthony who was presented with the Latin AMAs “International Artist Award of Excellence” in addition to the “Favorite Tropical Song” award for his song, “Adicto.”
Mexican American sweetheart singer and actress Becky G was also honored with the “Extraordinary Evolution Award” as well as the “Favorite Artist-Female” award.
Puerto Rican Latin Trap singer Anuel AA was the nights top winner with five awards that included, “Artist of the Year,” “Album of the Year” and “Favorite Artist Male.”
Other recipients this year included Drake, Luis Miguel for “Favorite Tour”, Lunay for “New Artist of the Year”, Mau y Ricky as well as Raymix, Sofia Reyes, Anitta and Rita Ora just to name a few.
Farruko and Jason Derulo opened the award gala with their song “Mamacita”, Becky G performed a medley that included her songs “Becky from the Block,” “Mayores,” “Sin Pijama” and “Mala Santa.”
Following his award presentation Marc Anthony performed an electrifying television debut of his song “Lo Que Te Di,” as well as a special tribute honoring late Mexican singer, Jose Jose.
The show came to a spectacular close with Anuel AA, Ozuna and Daddy Yankee performing their hit song, “China.”
The Latin American Music Awards are presented to today’s most influential and iconic Latin Artists as voted by music fans in the tradition of the “American Music Awards,” the world’s largest fan-voted award show.
Artist of the Year
Anuel AA
New Artist of the Year
Lunay
Song of the Year
DJ Snake Featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”
Album of the Year
Anuel AA – Real Hasta La Muerte
Favorite Artist - Female
Becky G
Favorite Artist - Male
Anuel AA
Favorite Duo or Group
CNCO
Favorite Artist - Pop
CNCO
Favorite Album - Pop
Sebastian Yatra – Fantasía
Favorite Song - Pop
Sebastián Yatra & Mau y Ricky – “Ya No Tiene Novio”
Favorite Artist - Regional Mexican
Christian Nodal
Favorite Album - Regional Mexican
Raymix – Oye Mujer
Favorite Song - Regional Mexican
Christian Nodal – “No Te Contaron Mal”
Favorite Artist - Urban
Anuel AA
Favorite Album - Urban
Anuel AA – Real Hasta La Muerte
Favorite Song - Urban
DJ Snake Featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki”
Favorite Artist - Tropical
Romeo Santos
Favorite Album - Tropical
Romeo Santos – Utopía
Favorite Song – Tropical
Prince Royce + Marc Anthony – “Adicto”
Favorite Crossover Artist
Drake
Favorite Tour
Luis Miguel
Favorite Video
Sofia Reyes Ft. Rita Ora & Anitta -“R.I.P.”