Computer Hackers Demanded $40 Million From Broward Schools After Breach: Report

Computer hackers demanded as much as $40 million in ransom from Broward County Public Schools to avoid releasing information on students and teachers, according to a report.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel said the international malware group Conti posted a transcript on March 26th of what they said was a two-week negotiation with a representative of the school district.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hackers later reduced their demand to $15 million and later $10 million before cutting off negotiations after the district reportedly responded with an offer of $500,000.

“The bad news is that we hacked your network and encrypted your servers, as well as downloaded more than 1 terabyte of your personal data, including financial, contracts, databases and other documents containing [social security numbers], addresses, [date of birth] and other information about students and teachers,” the hacker wrote according to the paper.

Hackers later said the demand would be dropped if the district paid in bitcoin within 24 hours, which the representative allegedly replied by saying it was the weekend and the district did not have cryptocurrency.

“I am speechless. Surely this is a mistake? Are there extra zero’s in that number by mistake?” the district representative reportedly asked before the hacker allegedly responded the district had a revenue of $4 billion and “it is a possible amount for you.”

Broward County Public Schools released a statement saying they are “committed to protecting the data on its systems.”

“BCPS is continuing to work with cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident and remediate affected systems. Efforts to restore all systems are underway and progressing well. We have no intention of paying a ransom,” the statement read in part.

“At this point in the investigation, we are not aware of any student or employee personal data that has been compromised as a result of this incident," it later read.