Condemned killer's health cited in bid to halt Florida execution

Pointing to medical problems including "cognitive decline," an attorney for condemned killer Edward James is arguing that executing him next month would violate the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

The attorney, Dawn Macready, filed a motion Sunday in Seminole County circuit court seeking to halt the scheduled March 20 execution of James in the 1993 murders of a woman and her 8-year-old granddaughter.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The motion said James had served much of the past three decades in solitary confinement and suffered “physical and mental deterioration” after a near-fatal heart attack in 2023.

“At the time of his heart attack, James was already experiencing cognitive decline, which was then exacerbated by prolonged oxygen deprivation from the cardiac event,” the motion said. “James has, for years, suffered from a dementing process that has been assessed by several mental health professionals. He has experienced both short and long-term memory loss, difficulty recalling words and a disorganized thought process. Such deficits are a product of repeated head traumas, extensive prior drug and alcohol use and a recent near-fatal heart attack.”

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

But the state Attorney General’s Office pushed back in filings Monday, arguing that evidence of “James’ drug and alcohol use and the consequent impact on brain function was clearly known to him and his counsel as far back as trial” in the 1990s.

“James has been on death row since 1995 and he is presently 63 years old. That he is experiencing mental decline is not necessarily surprising, particularly in light of his long-known substance abuse, coupled with oxygen deprivation that James apparently experienced in 2023, well more than a year before the filing of the … motion,” the state’s attorneys wrote. “Accordingly, it (the motion) is untimely. Moreover, it is unclear why James’ assertion that conditions of confinement were cruel and unusual entitles him to relief at this stage. This claim does not challenge the validity of his convictions or death sentences. It is both meritless and untimely.”

Circuit Judge Melanie Chase had not ruled on the motion as of late Tuesday morning, according to a court docket. But the motion was the first step in what will likely be three weeks of legal wrangling about whether James should be put to death by lethal injection.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Feb. 18 issued a death warrant for James, who would be the second inmate executed in Florida this year. James Ford was executed Feb. 13 in the 1997 murders of a couple in Charlotte County.

James was convicted of murdering Betty Dick and her granddaughter Toni Neuner. He rented a room from Dick and committed the murders after a night of drinking and drug use.

Court documents said James came to the Seminole County home and strangled the child and sexually assaulted her. He then went to Dick’s bedroom, where he intended to have sex with her. He stabbed her to death, the documents said.

James was sentenced to death in 1995 in the murders and also received prison sentences on other changes. State and federal courts rejected appeals in the ensuing years.