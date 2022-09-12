Condolence Book for Queen Elizabeth II Opens at British Consulate in Brickell

Mourners wishing to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death last week had a chance to do so starting Monday at the British Consulate in Brickell.

A condolence book will be open for signing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the office, located at 1001 Brickell Bay Drive in the lobby of the building. The book can be signed during those same hours each day through Friday.

“We came along and have written our deepest sympathies from Scotland," said Janice McKendrick, who signed the book Monday. "Even though we’re living in Florida, the Queen means a lot and we’re patriotic and we’re very sad to hear the news.”

Queen Elizabeth II died September 8 at the age of 96 after reigning for the past 70 years, a span that covered 15 Prime Ministers and 13 U.S. Presidents.

"She's been that rock, that stability from through the world wars, through the cold wars, through COVID," said Reverend David Barr from Glenmuick Church in the United Kingdom. "She was our constant."

Condolence books are being opened at consulates across the United States to allow Americans a chance to grieve the Queen. A virtual condolence book can be signed online at this link.