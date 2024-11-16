Confusion over abortion rights in Florida

There’s a growing concern among Florida’s healthcare providers that women are hesitant or confused about accessing the reproductive care available to them.

According to the American Medical Association (AMA), restrictions around abortion are limiting the use of the morning after pill. The morning after pill, also know as Plan B, remains legal and safe.

In the last two years, use of prescription emergency contraception fell by 60% in states like Florida that have near-total abortion bans.

“Regardless of where you live across all 50 states, the morning after pill is safe and legal. But the confusion is so rampant,” said Cynthia Plotch, co-founder of Winx Health, the Gen-Z sexual and vaginal wellness brand.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

“I think that this is happening because we are never taught about our bodies and that reproductive care has been used as a fear-mongering tactic.”

The AMA found 78% of women don’t know the difference between the medical abortion pill and Plan B.

The medical abortion pill, a combination of mifepristone and misoprostol, ends pregnancy up until 10 weeks along, but is only allowed in Florida until six-weeks of pregnancy.

The morning after pill is effective when used within 72 hours of unprotected sex.

“The morning after-pill is something good to have for someone who doesn’t make a mistake or knows they have a high chance of getting pregnant,” said Codie Morey, who just moved to Fort Lauderdale from Chicago

Kaeli Hammer, who lives in Tampa, said she and here friends are aware of the difference "but I know there are plenty of women out there in the state that are not, so I’d like us to help each other out in this time.”

Reproductive rights advocates urge women to reach out to their doctors - and not social media - if they are confused about their options.

“To help make sure that all people know that emergency contraception is available everywhere to anybody and we want to be there for you,” said Plotch.