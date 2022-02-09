Congressman's Son Allegedly Slaps Miami Commissioner at Coral Gables Restaurant

Police are investigating after Rep. Carlos Gimenez's son allegedly slapped Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla at a Coral Gables restaurant Wednesday.

The incident happened at Morton's Steakhouse in the area of Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Miracle Mile.

Police said Carlos J. Gimenez is in custody at the Coral Gables Police Department and expect to book and charge him with one count of simple battery.

CGPD is investigating an altercation that occurred in the area of Ponce de Leon Blvd / Miracle Mile. The incident involved a City of Miami Commissioner, his Sgt. at Arms (Miami police officer) and a resident. Joint investigation is on going. Press release to follow shortly. — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) February 9, 2022

A Miami police officer, who is assigned to the commissioner, quickly detained Gimenez after the incident, police said.

"It was more like a flick of the wrist from behind me when I was having lunch as he cowardly approached me from behind and ran away," the commissioner said in a statement. "This guy is not known as a very courageous guy. Actually, he's quite a coward and appeared to be under the influence."

Police could not confirm whether Gimenez was under the influence. Police said they were collecting several witness statements.

A video obtained by NBC 6, courtesy of Only in Dade, showed police activity outside the restaurant at the time of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.