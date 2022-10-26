Congresswoman Denied Access to South Florida Postal Facility in Attempt to Ensure Timely Ballot Delivery

A member of Congress from South Florida is expressing her frustration at being denied access to a main U.S. Postal Service facility while trying to get a look at how vote-by-mail ballots are handled and processed.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz along with Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott were scheduled to tour the U.S. Postal Service's Royal Palm Processing Facility in Opa-locka on Wednesday, but were denied entry.

Wasserman Schultz said she had made plans in advance, but was denied for the second time. She blames the Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

"I assume, because it's been very evident that he has no interest in any transparency in the postal service and doesn't want anyone who can actually oversee and hold him accountable to see what's going on behind closed doors," Wasserman Schultz said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Concerns over the timely delivery of mailed-in ballots have hindered past elections, so officials are hoping to help avoid any future delays.

Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat from Broward County, currently sits on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which oversees issues with the Postal Service.

Early voting began Monday in both Broward and Miami-Dade, but only voters who were registered by Oct. 11 are eligible to vote early.

For more information on early voting, click here.