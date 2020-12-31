Miami-Dade

GOP Congresswoman-Elect Maria Elvira Salazar Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Republican from Miami-Dade County released a statement saying she tested positive after being admitted to Doctors Hospital in Coral Gables on December 23rd with heart arrhythmia

Congresswoman-elect Maria Elvira Salazar became the latest South Florida politician to test positive for COVID-19.

The Republican from Miami-Dade County released a statement Thursday saying she had been admitted to Doctors Hospital in Coral Gables on December 23rd with heart arrhythmia. Salazar tested positive and was later released to self-isolation in her home once in stable condition.

“I am incredibly thankful to the tireless front-line medical workers in our community, who help so many people combatting the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said in the statement. “I look forward to hitting the ground running for my community, once it is medically permissible.”

Salazar, who defeated first term Democrat Donna Shalala this past November for the District 27 seat, will not be attending the Congressional swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Sunday in Washington D.C.

She becomes the latest politician from the area to announce a positive test result, including Congressman-elect Carlos Gimenez and new Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. Both Gimenez and Levine Cava have since recovered.

One of Florida’s U.S. Senators, Rick Scott, also announced a positive test result last month and has since recovered.

