Constance Jones and Kris Anderson to Join the NBC 6 Today Anchor Team

NBC 6 will welcome two new faces to the morning anchor team Monday, with South Florida native Kris Anderson and South Florida veteran Constance Jones returning home to join the newsroom.

Anderson, a graduate of Florida International University, previously worked as a consumer investigator and morning anchor reporter at 7News in Boston. He was born and raised in Miami, and began his career in television journalism more than 20 years ago as a sports intern for WTVJ before going on to win four Emmys.

"I'm going to be back home with my family and working for the station I grew up watching. Dreams do come true!" Anderson wrote on Twitter along with the announcement of the news.

I am honored to be the new morning anchor at WTVJ @nbc6 in Miami!🌴 I’m going to be back home with my family & working for the station I grew up watching. Dreams do come true! pic.twitter.com/bYtUJwC2u8 — Kris Anderson (@KrisAndersonTV) January 11, 2021

Jones has been working as a TV news anchor and reporter at 8News in Richmond, Virginia since 2018. She was born in Germany and has had extensive experiences in South Florida, including a nine-year run as a reporter at WPLG.

A member of the National Association of Black Journalists, she's been nominated for an Emmy twice, and has also spent time working alongside the Broward State Attorney as the Communications Director for the 17th Judicial Circuit of Florida.

The duo will join Johnny Archer, Kristin Sanchez and Adam Berg each weekday morning. Johnny and Kristin will anchor the 4:30 a.m. newscast.

Kris and Constance will begin anchoring NBC 6's 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. newscast starting Monday.

