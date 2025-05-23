Miami

Construction accident causes partial collapse at historic Coconut Grove Playhouse

The removal caused a partial collapse of the third floor and left the roof structure "severely compromised," officials said.

A construction accident caused a partial collapse at the historic Coconut Grove Playhouse that's impacting nearby traffic, officials said.

The accident happened on Wednesday during the partial demolition of the three-story building, when a load-bearing wall on the second floor was mistakenly removed, City of Miami officials said Friday.

Two preliminary engineering assessments completed on Thursday confirmed that the affected exterior walls pose a serious risk of collapse, officials said.

The exterior wall of the building facing Main Highway is unstable, causing the roadway to be immediately closed from Franklin Avenue to McFarlane Road.

Emergency stabilization efforts were underway and were expected to be completed within eight days, officials said.

Miami Police responded to ensure public safety and the Miami Building Department, Miami-Dade's Department of Public Works, Miami Public Works and Miami Fire Rescue have joined in the effort.

The Coconut Grove Playhouse, originally constructed in 1924, is listed in the National Register of Historic Places but fell into disrepair in recent years and was closed in 2006.

A look at the future of the historic Coconut Grove Playhouse.

