Construction Project to Create Temporary Closures on Section of Dolphin Expressway

A section of the Dolphin Expressway will be closed overnight a few days this week for a construction project.

Two lanes on eastbound and westbound State Road 836 will be closed at 9 p.m. Monday, with all lanes closed at 11:45 p.m. from Northwest 17th Avenue to Northwest 12th Avenue until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

All lanes will also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 11:45 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, all eastbound travel lanes from Northwest 17th Avenue to Northwest 12th Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and all westbound travel lanes closed from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The closures are part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project, which is designed to add capacity, enhance the flow of traffic and safety, and improve access along these roads.

Drivers on westbound SR 836 can:

Exit at the Northwest 12th Avenue ramp, then turn left on Northwest 12th Avenue

Turn right on Northwest 7th Street

Turn right on Northwest 17th Avenue to connect with the westbound SR 836 ramp

Drivers on eastbound SR 836 can:

Exit at the Northwest 17th Avenue South (Ballpark) ramp, then turn right at Northwest 17th Avenue

Turn left at Northwest 7th Street

Turn left at Northwest 12th Avenue to connect with eastbound SR 836 ramp

For information on scheduled lane closures on FDOT Construction Projects that affect traffic to/from and in Miami Beach, please click here. To view a map of the detour, click here.

The construction project is set to reconstruct the I-395 corridor from the SR 836/I-395/I-95 (Midtown) Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge. Changes include the construction of a signature bridge over NE 2 Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard, double-deck SR 836 from west of NW 17 Avenue to the Midtown Interchange, and the replacement of the concrete pavement on I-95 from NW 8 Street to NW 29 Street.

Additional project information can be found on the project website here.