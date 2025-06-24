Everglades

Construction underway for temporary immigrant detention center ‘Alligator Alcatraz'

Chopper hovered over the scene on Tuesday and captured several trailers in the area, where Uthmeier said "Alligator Alcatraz" will be located.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said construction started on a new controversial migrant detention facility in the Everglades.

But the 30 square miles of land belongs to Miami-Dade County.

In a statement, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava expressed her concerns about the environmental impacts and the property's appraisal.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management responded and said it is necessary to cope with the current state of emergency.

But despite county objections, Uthmeier said it could be ready and open as soon as July.

Everglades
