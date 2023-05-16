Container Falls Off Tractor-Trailer in Rollover Crash on Palmetto Expressway Ramp

A container fell off a tractor-trailer during a rollover crash in Miami-Dade Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. on the entrance ramp to the Palmetto Expressway northbound from the Dolphin Expressway westbound.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the tractor-trailer failed to negotiate the curve properly, causing it to lose control, hit the guardrail and overturn.

Footage showed the tractor-trailer flipped over with the container overturned on the grassy embankment off the ramp.

Only minor injuries were reported, FHP officials said.

The crash had the entrance ramp shut down.