Convicted felon arrested for allegedly voting illegally in Miami-Dade

A convicted felon who allegedly voted illegally multiple times in Miami-Dade has been arrested.

Victor Marshall Nash, 52, was arrested Thursday on two counts of voting as an unqualified elector, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to an arrest warrant, Nash had been arrested in 2000 for sexual battery by force with a weapon and kidnapping with a weapon.

Miami-Dade Corrections Victor Marshall Nash

He entered a guilty plea and was convicted of sexual battery causing no serious injury and was sentenced to one year of community control followed by four years of probation, and forfeited his right to vote, the warrant said.

In 2018, Nash completed a voter application and affirmed "I affirm that I am not a convicted felon or if I am, my right to vote has been restored," the warrant said.

He received a voter ID card and voted in the August 2018 Primary and the November 2018 General Election, then voted three times in 2020, in the Presidential Preference Primary, the Primary Election and the General Election, the warrant said.

In 2022, Nash voted in the Primary and the General Election, but his provisional ballot wasn't counted, the warrant said.

In February 2023, Nash was arrested for violating the sexual offender registration requirement, and was sentenced to 6 months of community control.

Later in 2023, the state's Office of Executive Clemency provided a letter that certified that there was no record that Nash's voting rights had been restored, the warrant said.

Nash was booked into jail, where his bond was set at $2,500. Attorney information wasn't available.