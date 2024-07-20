Convicted sex offender arrested in connection to attack on Miami Beach rollerblader

Miami Beach police say a convicted sex offender is off the streets days after a “heinous attack” on a woman who was rollerblading on the beach walk.

Keith Hill Jr., a 30-year-old from Illinois, is being held in connection to a sexual battery that happened at 1 a.m. on July 16 between 23rd and 24th streets.

Police said the victim was rollerblading when a man grabbed her from behind, unprovoked. Cameras around the area captured part of what Miami Beach police spokesperson Chris Bess called a “brazen and senseless attack” at news conference on Friday.

Keith Hill Jr., 30

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The man then fled to the Broward County area, Bess said.

Hollywood police were able to make contact with Hill Jr. on Friday when they saw him on the beach, recognizing him from fliers distributed by Miami Beach authorities. Bess said he was "known" in the Broward County area.

He was booked on charges of failing to register as a sex offender and providing false ID to law enforcement.

Bess said Miami Beach police are waiting on an arrest warrant to extradite Hill Jr. to Miami-Dade County.

In 2016, Hill Jr. was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on a victim between 13 and 16 years old.

“This was a very, very traumatic experience for our victim," Bess said. "So this apprehension not only is a win for our city, but we are providing our victim with justice."