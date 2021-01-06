Cool, Crisp Wednesday in South Florida With Another Front Coming This Weekend

If you enjoy the cooler temperatures that South Florida has been experiencing in the past few days, you're going to really enjoy the forecast heading into the weekend across our area.

Yet another weak front is rolling through South Florida, ushering in nippy 40s and 50s early Wednesday morning. Despite the crisp readings, light winds will make it a little less painful.

We are expecting mostly sunny skies, so grab the sunglasses - they'll come in handy. Highs will top out in the low to mid-70s, just a touch below average.

We will see a warming trend this week with highs returning to the upper 70s Friday and lows back to the 60s, but it won't last long. Another front will make its way into our backyard, knocking temperatures back down this weekend.

Highs will struggle to get out of the 60s and lows will dip back to the low 50s. Skies will once again be bright.