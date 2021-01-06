Miami-Dade

Cool, Crisp Wednesday in South Florida With Another Front Coming This Weekend

We are expecting mostly sunny skies, so grab the sunglasses - they'll come in handy

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you enjoy the cooler temperatures that South Florida has been experiencing in the past few days, you're going to really enjoy the forecast heading into the weekend across our area.

Yet another weak front is rolling through South Florida, ushering in nippy 40s and 50s early Wednesday morning. Despite the crisp readings, light winds will make it a little less painful.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 Things to Know: Congress Set to Count Electoral College, NBC 6 Responds Helps Workers Get Needed Benefits

coronavirus vaccine Dec 2, 2020

What to Know About Getting a Coronavirus Vaccine in Florida

We are expecting mostly sunny skies, so grab the sunglasses - they'll come in handy. Highs will top out in the low to mid-70s, just a touch below average.

We will see a warming trend this week with highs returning to the upper 70s Friday and lows back to the 60s, but it won't last long. Another front will make its way into our backyard, knocking temperatures back down this weekend.

Highs will struggle to get out of the 60s and lows will dip back to the low 50s. Skies will once again be bright.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeBrowardfirst alert weather
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us