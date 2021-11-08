Cool, Drier Monday Across South Florida Before Warming Trend Returns

South Florida is in for a beautiful start to the work week before things could become warmer - and a little weather - before the week comes to an end.

We are looking at another fresh start to the day with a few 50s possible inland from the coast. In addition, you'll notice a pleasant breeze and low humidity.

Highs will be below average once again, topping out in the upper 70s.

Look for a slow warming trend this week with lows returning to the 70s and highs back to the mid-80s by the end of the week. The humidity will be rising too with rain chances peaking Thursday through Saturday.

A brand new front should bring another cool down Sunday as lows return to the 60s with highs back to the 70s.