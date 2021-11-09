Cool, Dry Tuesday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns

South Florida is in store for another beautiful weather day across the area Tuesday - but that could be going away in the coming days thanks to the latest front scheduled to move through the area.

This stretch of low humidity and high sunshine continues with a north breeze slowly turn to the east later Tuesday, possibly bringing in an isolated shower to the region.

Speaking of the breeze, it will be just strong enough to keep a high rip current risk in play for the area along with a small craft advisory. Highs will be a touch below average, topping out around 81 degrees.

Winds will switch to the southeast over the next few days and you'll notice rain chances creeping up along with temperatures and humidity. Highs will be back to the mid-80s with the best rain chances coming in on Friday.

Yet another front will slide into the region Saturday, bringing scattered showers and storms. Sunday looks amazing, just like last weekend, with highs in the 70s with low humidity and sunshine.