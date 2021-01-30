Cool Start to Weekend in South Florida Before Colder Temps Arrive Next Week

If you think Saturday is going to be a cold day across South Florida, another front arriving by the middle of next week could drop temperatures to near record numbers to start the year.

Saturday morning got off to a chilly start with temps in the upper 50s, not quite as cold as Friday morning. The rest of the day should warm up nicely to 74°, a few degrees cooler than where we should be.

Expect a mix of clouds on sun on the easterly breezy. There is a high risk for rip currents at the beach through Sunday and boaters are under small craft caution for choppy waters.

Sunday warms up in to the upper 70s with a gusty southeast breeze. Expect partly sunny skies and a 10% chance at a passing shower.

A cold front arrives on Monday and the timing looks to be about noon. That means scattered showers anytime from morning through early afternoon followed by a sharp wind shift to the west and afternoon clearing. We’ll still make it into the upper 70s, but by sunset, the temperature starts to plummet.

Tuesday will be bright and sunny with lows around 50° at the coast, 40s inland. Highs will only top out at 68°. Wednesday morning may end up being the coldest morning of the year so far with a low of 48° in Miami and Fort Lauderdale...it was 49° on January 10th.