Cool Start Wednesday Before Slightly Warmer Afternoon Across South Florida

South Florida will be in for another cooler morning Wednesday, but a warming trend across the area could lead to a wetter weekend.

It's not quite as cool as Tuesday morning, but nonetheless we will see widespread 50s early on with a few 40s a possibility. Low humidity and light winds will allow our number to bounce as we go through the day, pushing into the mid-70s by the afternoon.

No rain is expected.

Winds will shift to the southeast Thursday and this could bring a few showers our way. Rain chances will increase further on Friday with scattered showers in the forecast. Morning temperatures will return to the mid to upper 60s with highs closing in on 80.

Our next front will roll through Saturday and bring some slightly cooler numbers to South Florida this weekend and into early next week. Just spotty showers are expected.