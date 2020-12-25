Cooler Christmas in South Florida on Friday Could Get Colder by Weekend

South Florida is feeling the breeze for the Christmas holiday - and it could only be getting colder by the time the weekend rolls around.

The area woke up chilly Friday morning with widespread 50s across the area. Highs for Christmas Day will just barely land into the 60s by the afternoon.

Some clouds will be around through the morning, but by the afternoon you can expect bright and dry skies for your outdoor plans. The winds will be breezy and cool.

Overnight, temperatures may get even colder as cool air continues to filter in. As we get up Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the mid to low 40s.

Sunday won’t be as cold, but will remain unseasonably cool with highs returning to the low 70s. By Monday, temperatures return to normal.