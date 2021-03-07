Cooler, Drier Sunday Sets Up Sunny Week Ahead in South Florida

The storm may have passed in South Florida, but don't put those light jackets away so quickly.

The area of low pressure that caused yesterday’s rain is now pulling away and in its wake is a very strong northerly wind, which means cooler and drier air and a stretch of some fabulous days ahead.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun today with more sun in the afternoon. There could still be a quick, passing shower on the outer edges of the exiting storm, but the day in mainly dry.

Expect northerly gusts up to 30mph, prompting a small craft advisory for boaters and creating a high risk of rip currents at the beach. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70, but expect a high of only 74° on Monday with very low humidity.